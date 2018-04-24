Describe Jersey in one sarcastic sentence

I saw this on TwentyTwoWords.com and immediately had to look up New Jersey. Someone took it upon themselves to compile a list of sarcastic lines to describe all 50 states allegedly by their own bitter residents. Okay, I'll bite.

It had things like...

Alaska

No, we can't actually see Russia from our backyards.

Alabama

We may be 49th in everything but thank God for Mississippi.

Indiana

Drive through us to get somewhere better.

North Carolina

Slowly joining civilization.

Pennsylvania

Two cities that hate each other divided by the Amish.

So with all this bitterness to go around, what did someone come up with for New Jersey? I was more than a little disappointed.

New Jersey

Hope you like traffic.

That's it? That's all you have? Nothing about attitude, corruption, mobs, taxes, pollution or crime? I feel a little down. C'mon New Jersey, you're better than that!

