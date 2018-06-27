Derek Jeter selling his castle

A man's home is his castle and Derek Jeter is selling his. You would figure the former Yankee captain, born in Pequannock, would live in a castle, complete with a moat to keep the adoring fans out. This 1903 castle just over the Jersey state line on the shore of Greenwood Lake doesn't have a moat but it does have a price tag of $14,750,000. I wonder what it would be if Jeter signed it or threw in an autographed ball or bat. Here's what you get for your money.

Named the Tiedemann Castle after it's former owners, it comes with 700 ft of shoreline. You enter through a gate in the 6' stone wall which will guarantee your privacy. Jeter is a very private person. The castle has been lovingly restored, as only Jeter can, with unparalleled attention to detail, beyond its original grandeur over the past 15 years.

You get the main house, a guest house, a pool house, infinity pool, extensive gardens, a lagoon, boat house, an elevator, and much more. There are 4 indoor kitchens with top of the line appliances plus an outdoor kitchen with wood burning fireplace.

Soak in extensive lake views after climbing the turret stairs that provide access to the roof and a separate "widow's walk." Entertain easily in the pool house and expansive patio space or in the game room and Great Room. Jeter's entertaining is legendary with women claiming they actually received gift baskets. Jeter however didn't spend much time here but his parents did.

