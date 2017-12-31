5 deputies wounded, 1 fatally, in suburban Denver shooting





DENVER — A sheriff’s deputy was killed and four others were wounded Sunday in a shooting in suburban Denver that capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States. Two civilians were also injured.

An investigator heads to the scene of shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and “no longer a threat.”

Shots were fired in the course of the investigation at the Copper Canyon Apartments, a landscaped complex 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver, the sheriff’s office said. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

Horrific end of year with 1 deputy killed and 4 others shot. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officers, their families, and @dcsheriff . #LODD https://t.co/06IBW3qzGu — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 31, 2017

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn’t release their conditions.

The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

DCSO Motorcade for our fallen Deputy #CopperCanyonOIS https://t.co/uU618Xw1qp — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

