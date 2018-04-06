Dennis vs. Playboy TV’s Kate Quigley — Don’t You Laugh

I decided to take a challenge Friday — to see who could make who laugh, in a face-off against comic Kate Quigley.

Kate had been a guest on the morning show with Bill Spadea. She also hosted the 2016 Adult Video News awards and has appeared on multiple TV shows, and is best known as the host of "Undercover" on Playboy TV.

Since we both do stand-up — she's appearing this weekend at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick — we thought it would be fun to see who could make the other laugh. I was at a serious disadvantage because my natural reaction around a beautiful woman is to laugh and smile as much as possible.

Not Fair!

