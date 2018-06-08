Dennis Miller reveals how landed SNL, messed with Dana Carvey
We were fortunate to have the opportunity to talk to one of our comedy idols on the show Friday. I've followed Dennis Miller since his days at Saturday Night Live and his career since has been pretty amazing. He seems really down to earth and fun to hang out with. He'll be in our area next weekend for a show at the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, NJ.
We covered a lot ground and we got him to talk about some of the highlight of his days at SNL. Check it out!
