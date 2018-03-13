Dennis Malloy to host benefit comedy night at his alma mater

It was announced late last year that the Diocese of Trenton was pulling its $500,000 funding from Holy Cross Academy in Delran. So a group of fiercely loyal and dedicated alumni has decided to run the school as an independent private catholic school.

In my four years at Holy Cross, I built strong life-long relationships and learned valuable life lessons that still endure. It's was and still is a great learning environment and I believe that we should do anything we can to keep this valuable institution alive and thriving.

(Holy Cross Academy)

I'll be hosting a comedy night and dinner at the school on April 7th. Great people, great food and great laughs. I hope you can join me that Saturday night. I'm really looking forward to it.

