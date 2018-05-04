The Delsea Drive-In , located in Vineland, is New Jersey’s only drive-in. For the next few weeks, it will be open on Fridays and Saturdays. However once Memorial Day hits, it'll be open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

For those of you who long for the old days of the drive-in, you will have to make the trip to Vineland to enjoy the nostalgia. Many of our listeners have expressed their love of drive-ins, and the Delsea Drive-In is basically their only option within the state. For those wondering, there is a drive-in neighboring Pennsylvania, about an hour from Flemington called Shankweiler’s Drive-In in Orefield, PA.