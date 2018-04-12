Deliveryman beaten by teens, Cops catch the perps — #BlueFriday

Our #BlueFriday honorees are from the Clifton, NJ police department today.

Detectives John Kavakich and Samuel Arnowitz happened to be in the area when the dispatch call came through about a robbery and they acted. The three alleged perpetrators are juveniles who stand accused of luring a Chinese food deliveryman to the side of a building only to beat him and take the food . Thankfully, the quick action of the two detectives enabled law enforcement to get the three teens off the street.

Another example of how important it is to have trained, skilled officers in the community with the ability to react immediately. We're proud to honor Detectives Kavakich and Arnowitz for their continued professionalism, bravery and commitment to their community.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: