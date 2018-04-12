Deliveryman beaten by teens, Cops catch the perps — #BlueFriday
Our #BlueFriday honorees are from the Clifton, NJ police department today.
Detectives John Kavakich and Samuel Arnowitz happened to be in the area when the dispatch call came through about a robbery and they acted. The three alleged perpetrators are juveniles who stand accused of luring a Chinese food deliveryman to the side of a building only to beat him and take the food. Thankfully, the quick action of the two detectives enabled law enforcement to get the three teens off the street.
Another example of how important it is to have trained, skilled officers in the community with the ability to react immediately. We're proud to honor Detectives Kavakich and Arnowitz for their continued professionalism, bravery and commitment to their community.
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: