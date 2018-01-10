Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Delinquent debt in NJ: 8 counties exceed national mark

By Dino Flammia January 10, 2018 10:57 PM

More than a quarter of New Jersey consumers are so behind on their bills, the debt has gone into collections.

98412557
Huntstock, ThinkStock

According to an analysis by the Urban Institute, using consumer records and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, collectors are attempting to retrieve way-overdue payments from 28 percent of New Jersey residents.

That’s actually better than the national average of 33 percent, but nine New Jersey counties (Atlantic, Camden, Cumberland, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Passaic, Salem and Union) either match or exceed the national mark.

At 41 percent, Essex County registered the highest share of residents who are delinquent on loans, credit cards, medical bills and other debt. Morris, Somerset and Bergen counties have the lowest share of residents facing collectors’ calls and letters (15, 18 and 19 percent).

New Jersey’s median amount of debt in collections, according to the analysis, is $1,114. A median of $483 was registered for medical debt alone.

Dig yourself out

Ignoring a collector’s phone calls and mail will not work, notes Leslie Beck, principal at Compass Wealth Management in Rutherford.

The quicker you respond, the less likely you are to see an even bigger hit to your credit score.

“Face it, explain your situation, and then work with the debt collectors to come up with a plan,” Beck said. “Because they want to get paid. That’s how they make money too.”

Don’t pounce on every too-good-to-be-true credit card offer, Beck added. It’s not a good habit to “collect” credit cards, and every one represents a ding to your credit score.

If you’ve already made that mistake and you’re staring at several ever-growing bills, Beck suggests it’s best to keep up with the minimum payment on each. If you have some extra money available to throw at your debt, address the bill that features the highest interest rate.

“What I tell my clients is once you get that card paid off, cut it up,” Beck said.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM