Delayed openings and closures for Thursday, Feb 8

TRENTON — For the second day in a row the threat of icy roads has caused the start of school to be delayed in many districts Thursday.

Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that there could be some freezing rain or a wintry mix that falls as the storm comes to an end, and that could lead to a refreeze.

"Sippery, icy spots are almost a guarantee overnight through the morning commute," Zarrow said.

Zarrow said the precipitation should be done by 11 p.m. or so.

As was the case on Wednesday morning, some districts may make a last-minute decision to delay the start of classes. See our list of closings and delays here .

In addition, some South Jersey schools announced earlier this week they would close Thursday to let students celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' historic Super Bowl victory.

