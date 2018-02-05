Delayed openings and closures for Monday, Feb. 5

TRENTON — Temperatures hovering around the freezing mark and a wintry mix in the air made for some icy roads, which led some districts to delay the opening of school on Monday.

"In addition to an inch of snowfall in northwest Jersey on Sunday, wet surfaces are rapidly freezing, with temperatures close to the freezing mark. Be careful walking and driving Monday morning, as driveways, sidewalks, steps, and side streets may be deceptively slippery," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Zarrow said Monday morning would be cold and blustery, with stagnant chilly temperatures and a harsh wind through about 11 a.m. There could also be a snow shower on Monday morning.

Speed on the Garden State Parkway was reduced to 45 mph between Exit 143 in Hillside and the New York State line, for salting operations.

