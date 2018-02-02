Delayed openings and closures for Friday, Feb. 2

TRENTON — Rain that turned over to snow created some icy roads around New Jersey, leading to delayed openings for some districts.

"Roads will be some combination of snowy, icy, and/or wet this morning. A heavy snow squall could develop between now and about 8 a.m., which would cause conditions to go downhill very quickly," Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Speed was reduced to 45 mph on the New Jersey Turnpike between Exit 8A in Jamesburg and Route 280, and on the Garden State Parkway through Monmouth County because of heavy rains.

Zarrow said that behind the rain and snow comes a resurgence of cold air, with wind gusts up to 30 mph pushing temperatures from the 30s on Friday morning into the 20s in the afternoon, and then into the teens at night.

What are you encountering on the roads this morning? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

