Deer rescued after glass bowl gets stuck over its entire head

COLTS NECK — A thirsty deer was helped by the Monmouth County SPCA after it got a glass bowl-shaped object stuck on its head.

The young buck stuck its head into what was actually a light fixture discarded in a wooded area of Colts Neck, according to the Monmouth County SPCA. Working with New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife, the MCSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement sedated the deer and removed the fixture from his head.

The MCSPCA said the deer had the fixture stuck on his head for four days and had become dehydrated because he couldn't eat or drink and a couple of scrapes. His herd ostracized him because he looked different.

Once the sedative wore off, the deer walked off into the woods.

The MCSPCA, which is a non-profit group that enforces laws pertaining to animal welfare in Monmouth County, thanked its donors and supporters for helping to fund a team that is able to help all species in need.

