Deer breaks into home in Princeton

PRINCETON — As if worrying about deer crashing through your windshield wasn't bad enough.

Princeton homeowners got a surprise visit from a confused deer that smashed into their Wescott Road home on Friday.

Police, Fire Marshal Joe Novak and Animal Control Officer Jim Ferry found the slightly bloodied deer in a stairwell.

The deer fled after authorities removed a basement door that had blocked its exit, police said.

"Should a deer wind up in your residence, retreat to a separate room and contact police immediately. The deer will be very afraid and you can be seriously injured as it tries to escape confinement," police said on Facebook.