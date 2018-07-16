Death roll rises: 4 kids killed in Union City house fire

UNION CITY — A fourth child has died following a New Jersey house fire that earlier claimed the lives of three youngsters and injured several other occupants and firefighters.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced early Monday that a critically injured 13-year-old boy had died.

Officials have previously said that Friday morning's fire at a three-story home in Union City also killed two boys — ages 2 and 7 — and a 5-year-old girl. Another child and a woman remain hospitalized in critical condition, while a man is listed in stable condition.

Eight firefighters were treated at hospitals, mostly for smoke inhalation or heat-related issues.

The Red Cross has reported helping 30 people from eight families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The blaze tore through a multifamily home after erupting before 9 a.m. It quickly consumed the home and damaged a neighboring house. It was brought under control about 30 minutes later.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News and CBS New York identified the children as Mailyn Wood, 5, her 7-year-old brother Christian, and 2-year-old cousin Jason Gonzalez.

About 30 people were displaced by the fire and received help from the New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Mayor Brian Stack created the Union City Fire Victims Fund to assist those affected by the fire. Donations may be sent to 3715 Palisade Ave., Third Flood, Union City, NJ 08087.

"Union City is a close-knit community and we will rally around these families and offer our continued love and support," Stack said in a statement.

