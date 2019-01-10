Death of toddler found in Camden alley ruled a homicide

CAMDEN — A medical examiner has determined the cause of death for Jah’vi Brown, the infant whose skeletal remains were found in an alley in October but who was not reported missing until early December.

The child's rotting corpse was found by a passerby in an alley on the 800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said Jah’vi's father, Anthony Burnett, 25, of Camden, went to the Bellmawr Police Department on Dec. 6 "regarding a custody issue" with the child's mother, Tynaizha Brown, 23 of Bellmawr. Colalillo did not elaborate on the issue.

The Gloucester/Camden/Salem County Medical Examiner concluded the toddler's cause of death was Homicidal Violence of Undetermined Etiology, according to Colalillo, who did not disclose any additional information in a statement.

No one has been charged in the case.

Colalillo asked anyone with information about Brown to contact her office at 856-225-8648 or Camden County Police at 609-706-6590.

