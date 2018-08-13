Deadly hit-and-run on Route 1: Cops need help finding car

WOODBRIDGE —Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man crossing Route 1 early Monday morning.

John Kukuch Jr., 31, of Woodbridge was crossing the southbound lanes in Woodbridge just south of Route 35 in front of the CloverLeaf Memorial Park around 1:23 a.m. according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey.

Investigators believe the vehicle was damaged on the front-end passenger side but did not disclose a description of the vehicle.

Kukuch was pronounced dead at the scene. Route 1 was closed southbound until around 4:30 a.m. for an investigation.

Carey asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Woodbridge Police at 732-634-7711 or the prosecutor's office at 732-745-8842.

It's the third crash in New Jersey involving a hit-and-run driver in four days.

State Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a school bus a carrying 42 adults and children on the northbound Turnpike on Saturday. The impact caused the bus, which was taking the group from a picnic sponsored by Newark Mayor Ras Barasa, to overturn between the local and express lanes.

Thursday night, a 14-year-old Point Pleasant girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a sedan that carried her on the hood for several feet before she fell off.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ