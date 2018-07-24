Deadly Hamilton House collapse blamed on long-term water damage

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Officials say long-term water damage caused a house collapse in New Jersey that killed a woman and seriously injured her two daughters.

A report issued Tuesday by Hamilton Township's Division of Engineering cited water penetration and aging materials as the main factors in the collapse that occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Water penetration through an exterior wall spurred extensive deterioration that caused a block to disintegrate, the report stated, which resulted in several floor joists slipping off their supports.

Authorities say 38-year-old Tika Justice shielded her 16-year-old daughter as the structure came down. The teen and her 20-year-old sister survived the collapse but remained hospitalized Tuesday.

The names of Justice's daughters and further details on their conditions have not been released.

