Deadly accident: Man found under his own lawn tractor in stream

BLAIRSTOWN — A man died after becoming trapped under his lawn tractor in a stream on Friday.

Blairstown Hose Company No. 1 Capt. Scott Johnsen told the New Jersey Herald responders arrived at a home on Sand Hill Road around 3:45 p.m. and lifted the tractor off the man in his early 60s, in a shallow stream on his property.

The man was not breathing and was taken to Newton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Johnsen did not disclose the man's identity.

Johnsen told the newspaper that one of the man's neighbors called 911 when she heard screaming. He said an autopsy would help determine how the man died.

