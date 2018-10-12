Dead toddler’s remains found in Camden alley

CAMDEN — Authorities are investigating a gruesome find in a city alleyway.

The skeletonized remains of a child were found Thursday afternoon on the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue, officials said.

Investigators say the child is estimated to be between the ages of 13 and 19 months. The child was 30 inches tall.

State Police were still trying to determine how the child died.

The area is a neighborhood of row houses next to Interstate 676.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office asked anyone with information to call prosecutor's Detective Matthew Barber at 856-225-5166, Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at 856-757-7420, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .