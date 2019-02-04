Dead student’s father answers Louis C.K.

"You're not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that make you interesting? You didn't get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?"

That was Louis C.K. performing at a comedy club last year. It was his joking about survivors of the mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Quite a couple of years for Louis, a comic I always liked by the way. The year before he admitted to the shocking habit of casually masturbating in front of women.

A lot of people were turned off by the jokes about school shootings. One of them was the man in this video. His name is Manuel Oliver. It’s a promotional video that takes a creative and sobering approach to call for an end to gun violence. It’s in the form of a comedy night about slain children. It opens with posters being put up around town then moves to Manuel Oliver’s own stand up routine.

By the way, Manuel is the father of Joaquin Oliver who was shot to death in his school in Parkland, Florida. See what you think of the video, but be warned it’s NSFW due to a brief mention of Louis C.K.’s behavior around women .