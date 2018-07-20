Dead over red light: Cop chased biker at 82 mph before crash in Jackson

JACKSON — Prosecutors have released dashcam video of a July 5 chase that ended in a crash that killed a speeding biker who seriously injured an innocent driver.

The video released Friday shows that the officer momentarily reached a top speed of 82 mph before 22-year-old township Anthony Griffin crashed into the side of a vehicle. The chase lasted about 40 seconds.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office released a copy of the video in response to an Open Public Records Act request by New Jersey 101.5.

Regulations on police chases state that police must balance pursuit of justice with public safety. Police are generally allowed to chase people suspected of serious crimes or if police believe the suspect poses an immediate threat to police and the public. But police are supposed to call off chases if they become dangerous.

Ocean prosecutors say police saw the 2004 Red Yamaha 999 Motorcycle run a red light on Brewers Bridge Road about 10:20 p.m.

"Griffin drove through the red stop light without stopping and turned right heading south onto South New Prospect Road. The Jackson patrol followed and activated his overhead lights to initiate a motor vehicle stop," prosecutors said in a statement.

"At this time, Griffin accelerated at a high rate of speed for approximately 10 seconds approaching Oak Drive where his motorcycle struck the driver side door of a 2008 Grey Hyundai Elantra, driven by Eric Larson, 24, of Jackson Township, who was making a left hand turn to head northbound on South New Prospect Road."

Larson, the driver of the vehicle, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Investigators said the road conditions were dry.

Later, police learned Griffin had an "extensive motor vehicle record" and the bike was unregistered, uninsured and had fake plates.

