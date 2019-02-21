Dog left dead inside trash bag, Cape May cops say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the discovery of a dead dog inside a garbage bag on a street.

The dog, described as an older brown colored female lab mix, was found along the shoulder of Bucks Avenue on Tuesday. The road runs through a wooded area in the Goshen section of the Cape May County township.

Police Capt. Bill Adams told the Press of Atlantic City the bag was seen sitting along the road for about two days before it was reported. The dog was not wearing a collar and had nothing on its body to identify it.

Police asked anyone with information about the dog to call 609-465-8700.

Elsewhere in the state, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is investigating two cats who were "cruelly killed" and left dead on top of a garbage can in Asbury Park. Investigators are looking to see if the incident is connected to another cat recently found dead in Asbury Park.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5