Dead dog dumped in purple luggage in Warren County

LOPATCONG — Police are hoping the public can help whoever is responsible for leaving a dead dog in a piece of carry-on luggage.

The dog was found on Saturday morning in a purple bag along Belview Road, according to police. Police described the pup as a tan and brown shitzu wearing a brown flea collar.

"The dog was deceased for quite a while making identification difficult," the department said.

There was no microchip found and no other way to identify the dog or its owners, according to police.

The department asked if "anyone knows of a person who has been harboring a dog by this description and had either expressed a desire to be rid of it or would likely do something like this" to contact animal control. The number for animal control is 908-763-5035.

