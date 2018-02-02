Dead body found in burning car near Union High School

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Authorities found a body in a burning car early Friday morning.

The burning vehicle was spotted about 4 a.m. on Lousons Road.

The gruesome find was about a five-minute walk from the diner parking lot where the body of a Genovese mobster was found stuffed in the truck of a parked car back in 2005.

Authorities, however, have not determined the identity of the body or the cause of the fire.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with information to call Homicide Task Force Detective Brendan Sullivan at 908-966-0999.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .