Dead body found along NJ creek, police say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The body of a man who had been tied up was found Saturday afternoon along the Assunpink Creek, police and witnesses said.

Mercer County First Assistant Prosecutor Doris M. Galuchie told NJ.com the body was found on a bank along Assunpink Creek at 6th Avenue in Hamilton. Police brought several bags of evidence out of a nearby home, according to photo journalist Brian McCarthy.

Several witnesses told McCarthy the young man's arms were tied behind his back.

Galuchie told the news site the incident is being investigated as a homicide, but would not disclose how he died.

Galuchie said that divers searched the creek for possible evidence connected to the incident.

Messages to Hamilton Police and the Prosecutor's Office have not yet been returned.

