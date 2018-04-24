Dead baby found in Trenton: NJ’s 4th abandoned child this month

TRENTON — Police are investigating a baby found dead in an abandoned home .

The baby was found at a home on the 800 block of South Broad Street, according to a report in The Trentonian. The baby is believed to be just a few days old, according to the story, but Lt. Darren Zappley told the newspaper that police do not know how the baby died.

The find in Trenton is the latest recent report of newborns being abandoned in New Jersey despite the state's no-fault safe harbor law that allows people to abandon children at hospitals and firehouses.

This was the second such report in the state's capital this month.

On April 15, police said a newborn was left in a duffel bag on a stranger's porch. The baby was believed to 24 to 48 hours old, according to police. The child was taken to a hospital and was listed in good condition.

On April 11, a dead baby, recently identified as a missing child from Virginia, was found on the PATH railroad tracks in Jersey City.

In Highland Park, a 14-year-old girl is facing charges for abandoning her newborn child next to a stranger's home. The child later died in a hospital.

