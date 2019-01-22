Dave Matthews Band tops ‘Sea.Hear.Now’ 2019 in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK — The second year of Sea.Hear.Now has netted a big headliner, as Dave Matthews Band will play the oceanfront music, art and surfing festival.

The Lumineers also have been announced as a headliner for 2019.

The full music and surfing lineup will be released in early spring and will include more than 25 performances on three stages. Sea.Hear.Now Festival will take place Sept. 21 to 22 at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park.

After a 'blind early bird sale' before the two headliners were announced, the next round of tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m.

Last September, some perfect weather helped the two-day festival draw out crowds of more than20,000 ticket holders each day, with 2018 headliners Incubus and Jack Johnson. Among the highlights, Bruce Springsteen's surprise appearance on Sunday night to play with Social Distortion.

Ocean County's rock photographer, director and musician Danny Clinch largely was the local ambassador of the partnership with C3 Presents. It showed in the layout of Park, Sand and Surf stages, plus lots of local food vendors and bar kiosks.

