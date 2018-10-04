Daughter finds mom — missing 6 months — after NJ cops share pic

NORWOOD — The mystery of a nameless woman who was found on borough streets was solved on Thursday after her daughter saw a Facebook post about her mother, police said.

Chief Jeffrey Krapels said the woman, whose identity is not being disclosed, had been missing for six months when she was found on Livingston Street on Tuesday. Her identity was confirmed through pictures as well as information about scars she had, Krapels said.

The woman said she had been in a crash in the state of Washington last year and may have served in the military. It was not clear how accurate or true that was.

Krapels said it is unknown how the woman made it to Bergen County, but it is possible she came from as far away as Arizona or Nebraska, or as near as Philadelphia. She has family in all three places.

Krapels said a relative was expected to bring the woman home.

More From New Jersey 101.5