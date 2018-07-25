Dad’s dancing for baby with leukemia goes viral

A man who runs a dance studio in Pennsauken, NJ called The Level Dance Complex didn't know he was destined for viral video status. See, it's all about the levels these days for Kenny Thomas.

His 15 month old son Kristian was not only born with Down syndrome but also a blood disorder that left him susceptible to developing leukemia. Sure enough, the poor little guy was diagnosed last month with the blood cancer and admitted to the Children's Hospital of Phildelphia. His dad Kenny has been practically living at CHOP as his little warrior endured a month of chemotherapy treatments.

The good news came Saturday when Kristian's ANC levels (absolute neutrophil count levels) were up which indicated his immune system was strong enough to let him go back home . His fight is far from over, but with this great news dad entertained his little guy with an impromptu celebratory dance to Ciara's "Level Up." Levels are up, get it?

The video is beautiful. This little boy can't take his eyes off his daddy and they end up in an energetic feedback loop of joy and hope. The video has been viewed several million times already. We wish Kristian and his family nothing but the best.

