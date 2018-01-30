Dad killed in front of daughter at South Amboy YMCA

SOUTH AMBOY — A father was killed as he was securing his 6-year-old daughter in his car Monday afternoon.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said 48-year-old Benjamin Nararrete, of Old Bridge, was standing outside his Mitsubishi Outlander in front of the South Amboy YMCA on John T. O'Leary Boulevard when he was hit by a car driven by 53-year-old Patrick Walsh, of South Amboy.

News 12 New Jersey reported the impact of the crash threw Nararrete into the glass doors at the entrance of the building.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Carey said he was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick around 6:20 p.m.

Mayor Fred Henry told MyCentralJersey.com that the brakes on Walsh's car failed and went down a hill into the building.

Walsh was hospitalized in stable condition and Nararrete's 6-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.