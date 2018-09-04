Cutting Davis Webb makes sense for Giants

As a lifelong Giants fan, I was as surprised as you when they cut Davis Webb Sunday. After all, wasn't Webb the heir apparent to Eli, who checked all the boxes and impressed all last year by learning at the feet of the Manning master? The problem is that was last year. This year there is new management and they drafted their own heir apparent. His name is Kyle Lauletta.

For whatever reason, despite having Davis Webb in the house, new Giants management felt they needed to bring in Kyle Lauletta , who comes from Richmond by way of Downingtown PA High School. You may remember him as the MVP of the Senior Bowl. There were those who thought he'd end up succeeding Tom Brady in New England.

When you figure how many reps would be available after Eli gets his, you really can only develop one young quarterback at a time. You also don't want to create a controversy and Webb was already very popular with the young players.

Webb actually did everything you would want an heir apparent to do, but it wasn't enough. The Giants made their choice and they chose Lauletta. As for Webb, he signed with the Jets practice squad. I have to trust that 2 quarterback gurus like Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula can get it right with another signal caller. I have to or I like you, will be in for a lot of sleepless nights when Eli Manning finally does call it quits. Then again, I'm figuring that won't be for a long time.

More from New Jersey 101.5: