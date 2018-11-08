Cut food stamps? 15,000 veterans in NJ rely on them

A New Jersey group fighting hunger in the state points to a new report that shows 15,000 New Jersey veterans rely on assistance for food. They say that's an argument against cutting federal programs.

Adele LaTourette, director of Hunger Free New Jersey, says their new report reinforces the pushback against congressional efforts to reduce the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

"These programs are critical to making sure that they can feed themselves and their families, and we have to make sure that these programs are protected at the federal level," LaTourette said.

SNAP was formerly known as food stamps. The report comes from The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities and Hunger Free New Jersey.

LaTourette said SNAP recipients include people from all walks of life.

"There is not one particular type, there is not one particular demographic of geography of people who receive SNAP. Poverty and hunger is, unfortunately, all-inclusive."

The report shows 1 in 20 New Jersey veterans are using SNAP to help put food on the table.

A House version of the new farm bill passed in June would eliminate food benefits for at least 35,000 New Jersey residents who would no longer qualify.

