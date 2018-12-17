Cupcakes, cookies and cannolis for breakfast!

Seems that the word is out that the morning show loves dessert for breakfast.

From our friends Ron, Ruthie and Rage at House of Cupcakes who have been delivering to us for months

and Board Operator Kathy who made delicious home-made chocolate chip cookies

Board Op Kathy's Christmas cookies

to our new friends at Bovella's Pastry Shoppe in Westfield.

Bovella's Pastry Shoppe in Westfield, NJ

Ken, who delivers for the bakery, got up at 4am to drive a delivery from Bovella's owner Ralph to our door Monday morning. Wow. Nothing beats a deliver of specialty cakes and cannolis for breakfast.

Thank you to all of our friends in small businesses across the Garden State, including our morning show staple, Peter, who owns the Ewing Diner and brings the savory side of our morning every day.

When I interview guests on Chasing News, I ask them all the same question to check their audio levels: "what did you have for breakfast?" So let me ask you a similar question: if you're having a sweet breakfast, what's the best bakery in NJ? Use #NJBreakfast and hit me up on Twitter and Facebook !

