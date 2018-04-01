Cruise ships and chickens mark April Fool’s Day in New Jersey

TRENTON — It was not only Easter Sunday and Passover but also April Fools Day on Sunday.

On his Twitter account Brick Mayor John Ducey said that Brick Beach 3 in the Ocean County community would become a port for Disney Cruise line with construction expected to be done by December 2020.

The Shop Rite supermarket in Northvale got a jump on the fun by replacing regular eggs with Reese's peanut butter cream eggs

Rutgers University's athletic department dug into its history and announced on the Twitter account of its mascot the names "Scarlet Knight" was being replaced by its original nickname, the Chanticleers.

The team used the name from 1925 to 1955 when the Scarlet Knight name was introduced, according to the mascot's history on the athletic department website.

The mascot, which was officially a rooster, was replaced because it looked too much like a chicken.

Rutgers Athletics spokesman Hakim Phillips told New Jersey 101.5 the account is run by the students who wear the Scarlet Knight mascot costume during games.

"They try to think of unique content throughout the year and thought this would be a good tweet for April Fools. They try to think of unique content throughout the year and thought this would be a good tweet for April Fools," Phillips said.

The prank is reminiscent of the prank pulled by the New Jersey Devils in 2016 when they "changed" the name of the team to the Angels. The team went so far as to buy the domain name NewJerseyAngels.com and have former player Adam Henrique pose in an Angels jersey. Their minor league affiliate at the time in Albany even changed its name to the "Albany Angels."

"Angels are mighty, believers and go above and beyond," wrote team president Hugh Weber at the time.

What pranks and funny messages came up in your social media feeds? Share with reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More From New Jersey 101.5