Crowd stampedes moment shootout erupts at NJ festival — new video

TRENTON — New video authorities released Friday shows a stampeding crowd fleeing from a fatal shootout that erupted at an all-night festival.

The June 16 police-involved gangland shooting at Art All Night festival left one suspect dead and 22 people injured. Of those injured, authorities said 17 were injured by gunfire.

Investigators believe suspected gunman Tahaij Wells, 33, was fatally shot by police. He had been released in February after his sentence for homicide-related charges ended.

Amir Armstrong, 23, and Devonne White, 26, of Trenton, were charged with weapons offenses.

Earlier in the week, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office released nearly three dozen video clips from police body-worn cameras. While the footage shows the lead-up to the shooting and the crazed, bloody aftermath, the videos do not show how the shooting transpired.

The surveillance video released Friday also does not show who fired the rounds.

The video was taken from a camera perched across a lot facing the opening to the Roebling Wire Works building, where the shooting occured.

The video shows crowds dispersing from the building as police officers circle around the entrance. A person can be seen falling to the ground, although it is not clear if they were shot.

Authorities said police began trying to close the annual festival about 1 a.m. as a result of a large amount of fights. The shooting occurred about 2:50 a.m. Bodycam videos show police encouraging people to leave before the shooting erupted.

Hours before the festival opened the previous morning, a Hamilton teacher posted a warning on her Facebook page about a possible shooting. Authorities have not said how the teacher learned of that information but said police presence was stepped up after a retired Hamilton police officer who saw the teacher's post contacted authorities.

Trenton Detectives Matthew Bledsoe, Michael Cipriano and Eliezer Ramos and Officer Robert Furman have been placed on administrative leave. Prosecutors have not said what their roles in the shooting were.

