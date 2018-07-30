Crossing Route 18 is about to get a lot safer

A state project to resurface a part of Route 18 in Monmouth and Middlesex counties is getting underway.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Schapiro said the project on Route 18 — from south of Texas Road in Marlboro to Rues Lane in East Brunswick — involves pedestrian safety improvements.

"We will be making 41 ramps compliant with the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), constructing approximately 1,000 linear feet of new or reconstructed sidewalks. And we will be improving pedestrian safety systems. At four different intersections, we will be adding push-button, countdown signals to improve the safety for pedestrians," he said.

The project has a $14.2 million price tag.

Schapiro said signage and preliminary work is underway, with lane closures this fall.

"Most of the work is going to be done overnight, so it will be minimally impacting drivers," he said.

The project will be completed by fall of next year.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.