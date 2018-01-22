Contact Us
Crisco can’t stop Eagles fans from victory celebration

By Dan Alexander January 22, 2018 8:57 AM
Eagles fan climbs a Crisco-covered street light
Eagles fan climbs a Crisco-covered street light (@JessiThorne via Twitter)

PHILADELPHIA — Crisco was no match for some fans who wanted to celebrate the Eagles’ win by climbing up light poles.

City workers who nicknamed themselves the “Crisco Cops” slathered the shortening, usually used with baking and cooking, onto poles before the Eagles-Vikings matchup on Sunday.

As the Eagles moved closer to sealing their 38-7 win, Philadelphia Police warned via Twitter of the “dangers of saturated fats.”

But the thrill of victory couldn’t stop fans from the possible agony of slipping and falling, as at least one fan was caught successfully climbing up to the top of a pole on Broad Street.

Police tried the same thing when the Phillies won the 2008 World Series, with much the same result.

In another video on Twitter, a fan thought the best way to celebrate was to drive their car up the stairs of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

