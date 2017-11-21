ASBURY PARK — A nearly century-old Thanksgiving Day football tradition was postponed because of unspecified threats that a school official called "credible."

The game, which had been scheduled for a 10:30 a.m. kickoff at Asbury Park High School, will be rescheduled, according to a message on both the Asbury Park and Neptune Township district websites.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the traditional Thanksgiving Day football game between Asbury Park High School and Neptune Township High School is being postponed until a mutually agreeable date. On behalf of the Asbury Park and Neptune Township School Districts, be assured that the safety of our students, staff and communities remains paramount," read the message.

The game's unofficial name is the "Friendship Bowl."

Asbury Park Superintendent of Schools Lamont Repollet told the Asbury Park Press the postponement was because of a "credible, live threat," but did not offer specifics.