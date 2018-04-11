Birds falling from the sky? Crazy video caught off NJ coast

Every year at this time a great migration of northern gannets meets the great migration of shad and herring off our coast. Usually there’s not much to see. The birds feed on the migrating fish and it’s all just a part of the circle of life.

When they gather in large enough groups where it looks like birds are falling from the sky in huge numbers it’s quite a sight to see. Saturday, a friend of mine took this dramatic video from the beach in Mantoloking.

The scenes can be spotted from Point Pleasant Beach all the way down to Sea Isle city. Check it out!

