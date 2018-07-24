Craziest things found on NJ beaches

Over the weekend an emergency beach cleanup had to be called in Deal. Syringes and other junk totaling about 200 pounds needed to be hauled away. Last week more than a dozen beaches throughout Monmouth County had to close down due to heavy storms pushing sewage and all kinds of nastiness onto the sand. Plastics of course suffered bad PR with plastic straws, lids, cups and bottles being among the waste.

With all these beach closures, here's just a reminder that almost anything can and has been found on Jersey beaches. The following is just some of the more bizarre items Clean Ocean Action has picked up over the years.

strobe light

bird cage

fire extinguishers

medical marijuana container (sorry bruh, it was empty)

saw blade

lawn mower

surgical mask

jar of honey

coffee maker

fake mustache

car batteries

nail clippers

condoms

tampons

raw chicken

acrylic nails

human tooth in box

dentures

knee brace

statue of Hindu god Vishnu

Yes folks, that and lots more. It's like the old Rt. 1 flea market is back and everything is for free!

More from New Jersey 101.5