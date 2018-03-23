Crawfish Mac and Cheese — the winning recipe!

Mac and Cheese Day 2018 was a success on the morning show. The winning recipe was made by EMS Chairman Steve Spurr of the New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association along with President Ed Donnelly and was made with crawfish.

Ed and Steve have provided us all with the step-by-step guide on how to create this dish in our own homes. Congrats on the win!

CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE

CREATED AND PREPARED BY NJ FMBA EMS CHAIRMAN/BURN CENTER LIASON STEVE SPURR

1 lb small pasta shells 6 Tbs. butter

2 cp Crawfish tails 1 Tbs. olive oil

3-4 green onion, sliced 2 Tbs. flour

¼ cp red bell pepper, diced 2 tsp Cajun spice (secret)

1 ½ cp half & half ½ cp. Ritz Crackers

2 cp sharp cheddar cheese, shredded Salt & pepper to taste

1 ½ cp Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350°.

Cook pasta in salted water. Drain and set aside. Melt 2 Tbs of butter and the olive oil in a pan. Add onion and bell pepper. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté 2-3 minutes. Add crawfish and sauté another 2- minutes. Mix in Cajun spice. Sprinkle in flour and mix well. Lightly whisk in half & half and heat. Do not let boil. Check seasoning and add salt and pepper if needed. Mix in cheese and melt. Once melted, fold in pasta. Transfer mixture to a baking dish. Crush Ritz crackers in a bowl. In a pan, melt remaining butter and season with a little pinch of the Cajun spice. Mix in Ritz crackers. Sprinkle on top of the baking dish. Bake covered for 15 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 5 minutes.

