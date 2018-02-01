Crashes slow Thursday morning commute on Parkway, Route 78

SPRINGFIELD (Union) — Two separate crashes on Route 78 and the Garden State Parkway caused miles-long delays during the Thursday morning commute.

State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said a Toyota Corolla and GMC Arcadia collided around 7:30 on the eastbound side of Route 78 near Route 24 in Springfield. The Corrola veered off to the right side of the highway, went up an embankment and overturned after hitting two trees.

The driver of the Toyota, Lisa Takahashi, 41, of Plainfield was airlifted to the University Hospital in Newark for the treatment of serious injuries. according to Goez.

No charges have been filed against Takahashi or the driver of the Arcadia, Michael Castellano, 50 of Hackettstown, according to Goez, who said the incident remains under investigation.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for cleanup and investigation, creating miles long backups. Route 22 and local streets were also slow with traffic trying to get around the closure.

Delays continue past the morning commute as only one lane was available until around 11:30 a.m.

Goez said two separate crashes on the northbound Parkway around 9 a.m. closed three lanes near Exit 138 in Kenilworth around 9:15 a.m. Four cars were involved in one crash and another involved two cars. Both were cleared by 10 a.m., according to Goez.

