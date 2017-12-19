Crashes and spills cause three major roads to be closed Tuesday

TRENTON — New Jersey drivers were affected by several closures during the Tuesday morning commute.

Route 295 was closed northbound, near exit 52 for Columbus Road in Mansfield, because of a jackknifed tractor trailer around 6:45 a.m., according to State Police spokesman Trooper Gene Hong. A second vehicle was also involved in the incident but Hong said the circumstances of the incident remains under investigation.

The closure created a multi-mile delay.

Delay on Route 295 northbound in Mansfield (NJ DOT)

One lane was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

Route 70 westbound was closed in Burlington County, in Woodland around 7 a.m.at Route 72 and the Four Mile Circle for the a small sewage waste truck that overturned, according to Hong.

Hong said it was not known why the driver lost control.

Hong said a small tank of clean water spilled but the sewage tank was empty

A multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike around 6 a.m. closed the road between the exit for Route 1 in Bensalem and the exit for Willow Grove.

Helicopter footage by 6ABC Action News showed the crash involved a dump truck, a tandem tractor trailer and three other SUVs and sedans. Police told 6ABC that 100 gallons of fuel were spilled onto the road.

Drivers coming from the NJ Turnpike extension and Route 1 were sent onto local roads for cleanup and investigation.