Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Crashes and heavy fog cause NJ Turnpike mess

By Dan Alexander January 13, 2018 9:35 AM
Overturned truck on I-280 east in Hanover Township.
Overturned truck on I-280 east in Hanover Township (NJ State Police)

EAST RUTHERFORD — Crashes, an overturned truck and heavy fog combined to shut down portions of two New Jersey highways on Friday.

Several separate crashes late Friday morning at Exit 15W for Route 3 completely closed the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike for hours into the afternoon commute.

State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn said at least one woman was hospitalized because of the crashes.

The closure created large delays from both the north, near the Vince Lombardi Service area, and as far back as Exit 12 in Carteret as all traffic was forced to use the eastern spur. The western spur was reopened to traffic around 6:30 p.m.

Thick, heavy fog led the Turnpike Authority to close the western spur again late Friday night.

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said Friday’s springlike temperatures in the 60s and the rain moving over the still, cold waters of the Meadowlands were likely to blame for the fog.

“Any time you get a sharp temperature gradient like that, fog is likely,” Zarrow said.

Story continues after the tweets

Earlier on Friday, a tractor trailer that overturned on Route 280 eastbound near the Eisenhower Parkway exit around 10 a.m. closed the road into the afternoon. The accident caused extensive damage to a guardrail but police said no one was seriously injured and no other vehicles were involved.

Guard rail repairs continued on Saturday morning.

State Police said the truck spilled its load of trash including many broken bottles.

Delays developed on Route 80 heading east, as well as rubbernecking on the westbound lanes.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ 

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM