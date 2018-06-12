Crash totally destroyed Wunder Wiener, owner in rough shape

BEACHWOOD — The owner of the Wunder Wiener hot dog stand remained hospitalized with serious injuries a day after an SUV careened off Route 9 and through the stand on Monday morning.

Owner Gerald Lacrosse, 74, who is also a Beachwood councilman, was inside the small building that has been the home of the eatery for 36 years. He was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The destroyed building was cleared away and an umbrella was all that was left Tuesday morning of the eatery at the edge of the parking lot where the Beachwood Shopping Center once stood.

A GoFundMe page initially posted by Lacrosse's son, Jerry, who lives in Florida, said his father's injuries included a dislocated shoulder and internal injuries that required the removal of his spleen. The elder Lacrosse is expected to remain hospitalized for another five to seven days, according to his son.

However, the younger Lacrosse said on the GoFundMe page Tuesday that his family has asked for the fundraiser to be put on hold.

The driver of the white SUV that plowed into the stand along the highway in the parking lot was not yet been charged by Berkeley Township police. The circumstances of the crash and the identity of the driver have not been disclosed.