JERSEY CITY — The father charged in the crash that killed four children in South Carolina could spend the next 100 years in jail, according to news reports

Arnez Yaron Jamison, 27, who lived in Jersey City a few years ago, appeared in a wheelchair in a South Carolina courtroom last week, according to a report in the Greenville News . Jamison is the father of two of the four children who were killed , and has now been charged with four counts of DUI resulting in death, among other charges, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

This is not Jamison's first time in trouble with the law. The Greenville News reported that in 2015 police were called to the apartment he shared with Jacqueline Brown, the mother of the four children. During that incident, a person who called 911 to report the domestic disturbance said they could hear Jamison yelling "Don't make me knock you out," the paper reported.

He was also involved in a hit-and run in March of 2016 where two vehicles were hit in different locations, the paper reported. He was identified as the suspect in the case and arrested at his home before being sentenced to 18 months probation. He also was sentenced to 30 days in jail after being charged with public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in May of that year, the paper reported.

The name Arnez Jamison also comes up as an alias for a man named Reynard McNeil in New Jersey court records. In July 2010, McNeil pleaded guilty to fourth-degree aggravated assault with a firearm and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, court records show.

While Jamison has a history of run-ins with the law in both states, his family told the paper he is "the sweetest, most generous boy that really screwed up."

Brown, who was not in the car, took to social media after learning three of her children died immediately after the crash, while one died at a hospital two days later. In one of her posts, Brown said, "now mommy is not ok I need yall why did yall leave me like this." She also said "non in a million years id (sic) I ever think I'd be burying my heart."

The plan was to have two funerals for the children in both states. A GoFundMe was established to help pay for the funerals, and a vigil was also set to be held in Jersey City to raise money for the family. By Wednesday afternoon the GoFundMe had surpassed its goal of $50,000 by more than $7,000.

The New Jersey funeral for the four children was scheduled for Wednesday.

More From New Jersey 101.5