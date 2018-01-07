The mannequin is a bit creepy…but the saying is “right on!” (Craig Allen photo).

If you have been following my postings here at nj1015.com, you know that I am into inspirational sayings.

As 2018 unfolds, keep in mind: “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift.”

Maybe one or two (or more) sayings will…inspire YOU!

Kindness is very important to me. (Craig Allen photo)

It’s true!

Just a few meaningful words can turn a rough day around…or take a good day to the next level, emotionally.

The right words, at the right time, can spur anyone on…to do what they need to do next in their life.

Believe it! (Craig Allen photo).

The right saying can inspire greatness!

A few years back, I spotted a wall plaque that was part of the “set design” of a 1950’s movie. It struck a chord with me, so I grabbed a piece of paper, and quickly wrote it down before I could forget the exact wording:

One of my favorite sayings! (Craig Allen photo).

This inspirational quote sat on my desk, and eventually got shuffled from paper pile to paper pile…and then was “lost.”

I searched for it….going through boxes and boxes, and stacks of papers, and odds and ends…before finding it in the bottom of a desk drawer (put great sigh of relief HERE).

This time, I quickly taped the “saying” to my wall, before I could lose it again…thus starting what has become my “wall” of inspirational sayings!

Lots of “Post-It Notes” on my wall…and this is just PART of the “display.” (Craig Allen photo).

This “wall” is ever-growing. I find inspiration in books, online, and in everyday conversation.

Here are just a few of my current faves…maybe one (or more) of them will “speak” to you!

“Good things happen when the time is right.”

“Believe in yourself, and you will be unstoppable.”

“If you do not see yourself as a winner, then you can not perform as a winner.”

“Don’t limit your challenges. Challenge your limits.”

“Go with your conviction. There is no point in regret at all.”

“What counts most about success is how a person achieves it.”

“Change your thoughts, and you change your destiny.”

“Turn your can’ts into cans…and your dreams into plans.”

“Stop wishing, and start doing!”

“Where you’re headed is much more important than what you’ve left behind.”

“Leave people better than you found them.”

Good, right?

This is how I endeavor to live my life every day:

Do it! It will serve you well! (Craig Allen photo).

It’s my favorite saying…try it, as we begin 2018!

Be the best YOU that you can be, this year, and ALWAYS! (Craig Allen photo).

Feel free (please!) to share a favorite saying of yours…

Even my breakfast cereal wants to inspire me…and YOU, too! (Craig Allen photo).

…you never know who it may help in time of need…or inspire to “greatness!”

Remember: “Kindness is a renewable resource.”

And…PLEASE…pass it ON!