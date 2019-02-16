Craig Allen’s Random Photos of Jersey Life
As I've been saying over the years, here at nj1015.com, my camera is always with me...
...on my travels across the Great Garden State.
I've been storing "Jersey Views" for awhile, so...
...let's 'hit the road!'
Hello! Like this vehicle's owner/operator in Flemington, I'd wait for a warm day to follow the dusty instructions!
Wherever you are across our beloved home state...
...greet your fellow New Jerseyans with a...
Let your...
...happiness flag fly!
Smile, and enjoy...
...and...
...too much coffee! Studies show that we love our coffee in New Jersey!
As I stop in at the mega mart...
...I spy a slice of Jersey on high quality vinyl!
At the library, I wonder:
Did the recycling bin...go to recycling?
As I continue to "cruise"...
I can't just walk by these Jersey words of wisdom (?) on a bridge...
..and I digitally capture some Jersey nature:
Above, nature that we (probably) see too much of in the Garden State.
Below...
...what happens when Jersey nature meets one of man's greatest inventions. Forcibly.
Then, there's the...
..."Batmobile." I saw this one in Princeton.
And, when I saw this warning sign 'down the road a piece':
I suddenly knew that our journey into photo randomness was about to take a...
...right into a puddle, of course.
Til out next "DETOUR," New Jersey!