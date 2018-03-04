Craig Allen’s Random Photos from everyday life
The last few days, I've been going through my iPhone and iPad, clearing out photos...because I need space for...NEW photos!
And, that gives me an IDEA!
There's no time like NOW for another excursion into...what I call "Randomness!"
Lately, there's been a "thing" going around social media where people post a random photo from their life, each day, without explanation...
...and nominate a friend to do the same!
This makes me feel like I'm "ahead of the curve," as I have been posting "randomly" here at nj1015.com, for years!
I post without explanation...but, usually with comment (like above).
Don't worry! You don't have to respond with any photos of your own...not even the 5th photo...
Just...ENJOY!
In my travels, this caused me to...do a "double take:"
Ummmm....is this related to the "privy" photo at the top of the page?
Wait...there's MORE!
As opposed to this "hat" below?
Lets keep...going...
YUP! Anything can pop up, in my "Random" world...
(Pop in, and Press) "Play" along with me...I won't fade down, and...CLICK...in the...
"CLICK!"
...middle of blogs!
Are these "guys" related?
Moving along...something to see here...
No...this isn't the "5th picture" in my "camera!"
Well...this has been fun...but, I am winding down...
...not fading out...
Don't worry!
There's ALWAYS more coming from the world of "Randomness!"
But for now, I believe that I'll: